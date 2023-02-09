×

Police fire stun grenades at protesting East London parents

Parents, pupils vow to intensify protest until Bhisho ensures vandalised premises are fit for learning

By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 09 February 2023

Police used stun grenades to disperse parents and children protesting outside a vandalism-ravaged East London primary school on Wednesday after classes had ground to a halt...

