×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | TUT holds memorial service for student Ntokozo Xaba

By TIMESLIVE - 09 February 2023

Memorial Service of MS Ntokozo Xaba

Posted by Tshwane University of Technology TUT on Thursday, February 9, 2023

Tshwane University of Technology is hosting a special memorial service for third-year integrated communication student Ntokozo Manyenzi Xaba on Thursday.

Xaba, 21, was stabbed to death at Ekhaya Junction campus residence on February 2.

A suspect, who is believed to be her ex-boyfriend Ngcebo Thusi, appeared briefly in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Monday in connection with the murder. His case was postponed to next week for possible bail proceedings.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Burning car crashes into KZN petrol station
Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down