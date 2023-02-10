OPINION | Criminals stealing children’s rights to education

East London parents this week took to the streets to fight for their children’s right to a proper education. Schools in the city have been among the worse affected by the scourge of vandalism and copper cable theft wreaking havoc in the city.
And while everyone becomes angry when our beachfront pavements are torn up by criminals stealing electrical cables to sell for scrap, children at some schools in the metro are being left to learn in the dark, without even running water to wash their hands or functional ablution facilities.
Daily Dispatch has repeatedly published accounts of schools being stripped bare, with desks, chairs, electric cables, laptops, tablets, doors and even chalkboards stolen from Gonubie’s Mzamowethu Public School.
Parents from Pefferville Primary School, which has been closed after educators gave up trying to teach when the wholesale plunder of the school left its infrastructure damaged to the tune of R4.6m, have been protesting for their children.
Alphendale Senior Secondary in Vergenoeg is also closed after taps and windows at the school were stripped and damaged and electricity cables stolen.
The school, desperate to keep their pupils learning, even tried to implement a system where they offered two hours of schooling a day, before throwing in the towel and shutting down the school.
Teachers and principals have told Dispatch of their frustrations because, as custodians of children’s futures, they need to make sure pupils can learn in a safe, hygienic environment.
While police were throwing stun grenades at local parents, they needed to be actively patrolling and arresting the perpetrators preventing children from having the futures they deserve.
The education department says it is already appointing contractors to fix the issues, but the underlying problem — out-of-control crime — will continue unabated until the root causes are addressed.
Police seem unable to stem the tide of increasing and ever more violent crimes surging through the country.
SA’s economic reality, coupled with the Eskom-induced recession and widespread unemployment, means the ranks of criminals intent on stealing cabling, copper and anything else that can be carried away will keep swelling.
As long as there are not enough jobs to feed the hungry bellies of our citizens, the battle against crime will continue to be a losing one and our children will be the ones who suffer the most.
Until we can ensure that schools are suitable places of learning and allow children to live up to their promise, the ranks of the poor and unemployed will continue to grow as there will forever be those ready to commit crime as their means to an end.
DispatchLIVE
OPINION | Criminals stealing children’s rights to education
None
Image: THEO JEPTHA
East London parents this week took to the streets to fight for their children’s right to a proper education. Schools in the city have been among the worse affected by the scourge of vandalism and copper cable theft wreaking havoc in the city.
And while everyone becomes angry when our beachfront pavements are torn up by criminals stealing electrical cables to sell for scrap, children at some schools in the metro are being left to learn in the dark, without even running water to wash their hands or functional ablution facilities.
Daily Dispatch has repeatedly published accounts of schools being stripped bare, with desks, chairs, electric cables, laptops, tablets, doors and even chalkboards stolen from Gonubie’s Mzamowethu Public School.
Parents from Pefferville Primary School, which has been closed after educators gave up trying to teach when the wholesale plunder of the school left its infrastructure damaged to the tune of R4.6m, have been protesting for their children.
Alphendale Senior Secondary in Vergenoeg is also closed after taps and windows at the school were stripped and damaged and electricity cables stolen.
The school, desperate to keep their pupils learning, even tried to implement a system where they offered two hours of schooling a day, before throwing in the towel and shutting down the school.
Teachers and principals have told Dispatch of their frustrations because, as custodians of children’s futures, they need to make sure pupils can learn in a safe, hygienic environment.
While police were throwing stun grenades at local parents, they needed to be actively patrolling and arresting the perpetrators preventing children from having the futures they deserve.
The education department says it is already appointing contractors to fix the issues, but the underlying problem — out-of-control crime — will continue unabated until the root causes are addressed.
Police seem unable to stem the tide of increasing and ever more violent crimes surging through the country.
SA’s economic reality, coupled with the Eskom-induced recession and widespread unemployment, means the ranks of criminals intent on stealing cabling, copper and anything else that can be carried away will keep swelling.
As long as there are not enough jobs to feed the hungry bellies of our citizens, the battle against crime will continue to be a losing one and our children will be the ones who suffer the most.
Until we can ensure that schools are suitable places of learning and allow children to live up to their promise, the ranks of the poor and unemployed will continue to grow as there will forever be those ready to commit crime as their means to an end.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos