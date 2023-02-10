A birthday celebration for twins ended tragically when they fell to their deaths on Thursday.
The incident happened at a complex in Shaka's Rock on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.
TimesLIVE initially reported that the men were killed when the balcony they were on collapsed, while a woman was hospitalised.
IPSS Medical Rescue's MD Dylan Meyrick on Friday clarified that the three were leaning against the three-storey-high balcony's railing when it gave way.
IPSS's search and rescue team quickly responded and found the three in a critical condition.
“Paramedics used advanced life support to try to stabilise the patients, but unfortunately the conditions of two of them deteriorated.
“Despite the best efforts of all on the scene, both were declared dead. The third patient was transported to a nearby facility,” Meyrick said.
He was unable to release the names of the 62-year-old men, as requested by their family.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Twins' birthday celebration ends in tragedy at KZN complex
Reporter
Image: Supplied
A birthday celebration for twins ended tragically when they fell to their deaths on Thursday.
The incident happened at a complex in Shaka's Rock on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.
TimesLIVE initially reported that the men were killed when the balcony they were on collapsed, while a woman was hospitalised.
IPSS Medical Rescue's MD Dylan Meyrick on Friday clarified that the three were leaning against the three-storey-high balcony's railing when it gave way.
IPSS's search and rescue team quickly responded and found the three in a critical condition.
“Paramedics used advanced life support to try to stabilise the patients, but unfortunately the conditions of two of them deteriorated.
“Despite the best efforts of all on the scene, both were declared dead. The third patient was transported to a nearby facility,” Meyrick said.
He was unable to release the names of the 62-year-old men, as requested by their family.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos