In November, popular amapiano artist Oupa John Sefoka, known as DJ Sumbody, was killed in a hail of bullets at the corner of Woodmead and Woodland drives in Sandton, Johannesburg.
His bodyguard Sbu Walter Mokoena, who was with him in a VW Golf, was also killed in the shooting.
A third person in a BMW X5 which was next to Sumbody’s vehicle was injured and hospitalised.
The Monate Mpolaye hit maker was the co-founder of the popular Ayepyep Lifestyle lounges.
In January, Pretoria musician Itumeleng “Vusi Ma R5” Mosoeu was gunned down outside Legentsheng in Soshanguve.
Ma R5 was sitting with his friends outside a tavern in Extension 13 when he crossed the road to a vehicle.
After hearing gunshots, those who were with him went to investigate and found him lying on the ground.
AKA the third artist to be gunned down in four months
Rapper AKA's killing brings to three the number of artists gunned down in the past four months in South Africa.
AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, was killed with another man on Florida Road, Durban, on Friday night.
Paramedics who responded said they found two men with multiple gunshot wounds. Both were declared dead on the scene.
AKA’s family released a statement about his death, which has shocked the nation.
“Our son was loved and he gave love in return. In this time of grief we appeal for your compassion, space and time to congregate as family to decide on the upcoming days,” they said.
