OPINION | Actions speak louder than words, Mr President

Take your seat, Mr President. While it was not her intention, National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s words repeated during Thursday’s state of the nation address echoed the feelings of many South Africans who are tired of unfulfilled promises.
President Cyril Ramaphosa boldly declared that “the promise of South Africa is alive” while viewers lamented over promises broken, many of which were made by Ramaphosa during last year’s Sona, and the one before that.
While the nation watched — or at least those citizens able to do so while not in the dark during stage 4 load-shedding — the president wasted time delivering platitudes and self-congratulatory figures.
Again we were forced to listen to promises made a year ago and Ramaphosa reassuring us that “progress has been made” in reference to Eskom, while the nation suffers under the yolk of the worst-ever recorded rate of rolling blackouts.
Despite his declaration that the people of SA were “coming together”, he neglected to say that the majority are doing so in anger.
As the president spoke of hope, South Africans shook their heads and as they, once again, were forced to hear about how the restructuring of Eskom would help end the power crisis.
That hope was nearly resurrected when the president promised that “massive” results would be evident in the next six months. Of course, his next sentence again spoke of 18 to 24 months, dashing any hope against the rocks of simmering tension felt across the nation as we listened to a promise he has repeated since 2015.
The announcement of the declaration of a national state of disaster brought back memories of the last time the measure was enacted and how widespread corruption and abuse of power ensued.
Nobody will be surprised if people line up at bottle stores and stockpile cigarettes, after already having experienced the state’s effectiveness in a disaster. Of course, it didn’t help that Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was again the signatory of the gazette enacting the declaration.
If the president truly wants his people to regain any semblance of hope, we need promises turned into actions. We need results, not words. We need the lights to come on and stay on, and we need it to happen before our dying economy descends into the dark abyss it is staring into.
The one thing that was new was the announcement of a minister of electricity in the presidency. But we need to actually see the fruits of this appointment to see if it make a difference.
Actions speak louder than words, and we, Mr President, demand action. Now.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS
