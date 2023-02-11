Police call for help as they try to find clues to apartheid murders

The Hawks have appealed for help to trace bodies of victims of apartheid crimes that were never recovered.
They have asked members of the public, possible witnesses and relatives of the victims to come forward with information.
On Saturday police spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo said such information would help solve apartheid crimes revealed to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) but never solved.
She said most victims, whose deaths the Hawks' serious organised crime investigation team is trying to solve, “reportedly committed suicide while in detention and others were allegedly shot while escaping from lawful custody”.
From Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the North West they include:
- Mohammed Faizel Abrams (Abrahim’s), who had an altercation with police in 1988 during which he was shot dead in Standerton in Mpumalanga.
- William Nomedi Tshwane, who was allegedly shot and killed by police while trying to escape. He died at Modderbee prison on July 25 1976 after his arrest for possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.
- Jundea Bolowa Tubakwa, who died in Pretoria Central a day after his arrest for terrorism. He was found dead, and reportedly committed suicide.
- Nonoath Ntshintsha, who allegedly committed suicide in 1977 at John Voster Square.
- Hanguala Shonyeka or James Hamakwayo, who died in Pretoria Central in October 1966, in an alleged suicide.
Anyone with any information about the deceased is requested to contact Col MB Nkuna on 071-330-2219 or alternately e-mail MalepoF@saps.gov.za.
