Qonce Facebook serial rapist convicted on multiple charges
Judge says perpetrator’s modelling site a ruse designed to lure naive and vulnerable young women
Premium
By Adrienne Carlisle - 11 February 2023
A Qonce man who used social media to lure teens by peddling the possibility of his photo shoots leading to lucrative modelling careers has been convicted on seven counts of rape, one of attempted rape and 13 charges of human trafficking...
A Qonce man who used social media to lure teens by peddling the possibility of his photo shoots leading to lucrative modelling careers has been convicted on seven counts of rape, one of attempted rape and 13 charges of human trafficking...
