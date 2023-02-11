READER LETTER | Citing 'sub judice' rule just an excuse to hide the facts

Three times in less than a week we have had reports of parties to potential corruption or finance cases avoiding responsibility and public scrutiny by referring to the sub judice rule; in other words, it is part of a court case so we are not allowed to say anything.
Wrong, wrong, wrong three times.
First case: BCM spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya declined to comment on the “top secret item [a councillor and security costs] ... this is a sub judice matter, so anything we say on public platforms might be used against us in court and as such we respectfully exercise the right not to comment on its details” (DD, Feb 3).
So the spokesperson of a public body will not speak to the public.
Second case: Asked what the status of the interim order was considering that Bulumko Nelana [CEO of BCM Development Agency] has been dismissed, Makalima answered: “There is no declaratory order in this regard. The termination of his employment contract is sub judice. We cannot comment further” (City Press).
Nelana declined to comment on Wednesday, saying the matter was still pending in court.
So both parties want to hush it up.
Third case: On the subject of seawater distillation in Port Alfred, the contractor said that, “due to the pending arbitration”, he could not discuss the merits of the case (Daily Maverick, Feb 8).
In 2007 the Supreme Court of Appeal radically changed the balance between the potential for contempt of court under sub judice, and the constitution’s Section 16 right to freedom of expression.
As the law stands now, the sub judice rule will almost never be applicable. One reason for this is that SA does not have juries who might be influenced, but trained and experienced judges who explain their decisions.
As constitutional expert Pierre de Vos said: “So next time you read that a politician has invoked this rule, please do not believe for one second that the rule is applicable. It will not be applicable. Assume instead that the politician is ducking and diving because he or she is scared; or is trying to avoid being caught out in a lie; or is looking for an excuse to justify a constitutional breach of a duty.”
Official spokespersons cannot be ignorant of this 15 years later, so they must be deliberately covering up for wrongdoing. — Mike Coleman, Mooiplaas
READER LETTER | Citing 'sub judice' rule just an excuse to hide the facts
Image: FILE
Three times in less than a week we have had reports of parties to potential corruption or finance cases avoiding responsibility and public scrutiny by referring to the sub judice rule; in other words, it is part of a court case so we are not allowed to say anything.
Wrong, wrong, wrong three times.
First case: BCM spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya declined to comment on the “top secret item [a councillor and security costs] ... this is a sub judice matter, so anything we say on public platforms might be used against us in court and as such we respectfully exercise the right not to comment on its details” (DD, Feb 3).
So the spokesperson of a public body will not speak to the public.
Second case: Asked what the status of the interim order was considering that Bulumko Nelana [CEO of BCM Development Agency] has been dismissed, Makalima answered: “There is no declaratory order in this regard. The termination of his employment contract is sub judice. We cannot comment further” (City Press).
Nelana declined to comment on Wednesday, saying the matter was still pending in court.
So both parties want to hush it up.
Third case: On the subject of seawater distillation in Port Alfred, the contractor said that, “due to the pending arbitration”, he could not discuss the merits of the case (Daily Maverick, Feb 8).
In 2007 the Supreme Court of Appeal radically changed the balance between the potential for contempt of court under sub judice, and the constitution’s Section 16 right to freedom of expression.
As the law stands now, the sub judice rule will almost never be applicable. One reason for this is that SA does not have juries who might be influenced, but trained and experienced judges who explain their decisions.
As constitutional expert Pierre de Vos said: “So next time you read that a politician has invoked this rule, please do not believe for one second that the rule is applicable. It will not be applicable. Assume instead that the politician is ducking and diving because he or she is scared; or is trying to avoid being caught out in a lie; or is looking for an excuse to justify a constitutional breach of a duty.”
Official spokespersons cannot be ignorant of this 15 years later, so they must be deliberately covering up for wrongdoing. — Mike Coleman, Mooiplaas
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos