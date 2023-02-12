Dalindyebo calls for united front to beat crime
'Criminals think they are untouchable and rule the province'
By Lulamile Feni - 12 February 2023
AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo says the blame game between police, traditional leaders and the public does not help to curb crime; instead it makes things worse. Criminals think they are untouchable and rule the province...
