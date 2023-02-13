×

News

Authorities search for a family after two fatalities recorded amid floods in Eastern Cape

13 February 2023
Phathu Luvhengo
Journalist
More housing structures are expected to collapse as weather conditions are gradually improving in Eastern Cape.
Image: Supplied

While the weather conditions are gradually improving as rain has subsided in the Chris Hani district municipality in Eastern Cape, authorities expect more housing structures to collapse.

On Sunday evening at Sakhisizwe local municipality, particularly in the Khowa area, heavy rains fell, resulting in the flooding of several households.

Chris Hani district municipal spokesperson Bulelwa Ganyaza said the incident left damage to several structures in four areas.

“We expect more housing structures, especially in rural areas, to collapse as the weather clears,” she said.

She said a full assessment was underway across the district for immediate intervention where necessary.

Authorities are also continuing with the search for the family of a woman whose body was extracted from the Komani River. The disaster management team recovered her body over the weekend.

“Progress has also been made in Cofimvaba regarding the second man who also drowned in the Qumanco River as his body has been recovered and identified,” Ganyaza said. 

TimesLIVE

