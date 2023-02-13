Load-shedding takes fizz out of East London’s craft beers
Brewers having to work at midnight to cope
Premium
By Ted Keenan - 13 February 2023
SA has over 220 craft breweries, give or take a few. But if Eskom cannot put the brakes on load- shedding there will be a lot fewer by the close of 2023...
Load-shedding takes fizz out of East London’s craft beers
Brewers having to work at midnight to cope
SA has over 220 craft breweries, give or take a few. But if Eskom cannot put the brakes on load- shedding there will be a lot fewer by the close of 2023...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos