Mass killing mourners say Qunu drug dealing insults Madiba's legacy
Premium
By Lulamile Feni - 13 February 2023
Community leaders and bereaved family members of the seven people killed in a drug-related mass killing in Qunu said the killings in the area were an embarrassment to the legacy of Nelson Mandela, who was buried in the village where he lived and spent what he called "some of the happiest years" of his boyhood...
Mass killing mourners say Qunu drug dealing insults Madiba's legacy
Community leaders and bereaved family members of the seven people killed in a drug-related mass killing in Qunu said the killings in the area were an embarrassment to the legacy of Nelson Mandela, who was buried in the village where he lived and spent what he called "some of the happiest years" of his boyhood...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos