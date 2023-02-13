In Mthatha they demand up to R800 cash back
Move to stop officials demanding payouts for vouchers meant for travel, accommodation
Premium
By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 13 February 2023
The provincial Treasury has called for disciplinary action against public officials who redeem travel and accommodation vouchers for cash, as the practice is in violation of legislative prescripts. ..
In Mthatha they demand up to R800 cash back
Move to stop officials demanding payouts for vouchers meant for travel, accommodation
The provincial Treasury has called for disciplinary action against public officials who redeem travel and accommodation vouchers for cash, as the practice is in violation of legislative prescripts. ..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos