A love for the elderly led to East London resident starting caring business
Premium
By Ted Keenan - 14 February 2023
Kerry Peasley, owner of Kerry’s Elderly Care, has just one regret about her business — she wishes she started it many years ago, “because caregiving is by far the most rewarding thing I have ever done,” she says...
A love for the elderly led to East London resident starting caring business
Kerry Peasley, owner of Kerry’s Elderly Care, has just one regret about her business — she wishes she started it many years ago, “because caregiving is by far the most rewarding thing I have ever done,” she says...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos