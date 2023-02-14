Radzilani expressed gratitude for the speedy response by law enforcement and emergency services, and the dedication of health practitioners who attended to injured passengers.
Death toll in N1 bus crash rises to 21
The Limpopo department of transport and community safety on Tuesday confirmed the number of people killed in a bus accident on the N1 highway stands at 21.
MEC Florence Radzilani visited the hospitals where crash survivors were admitted.
During the visits, Radzilani established 19 people died at the scene and two passed away in hospital.
Radzilani expressed gratitude for the speedy response by law enforcement and emergency services, and the dedication of health practitioners who attended to injured passengers.
She committed to endeavour to ensure her department expedites the conclusion of the accident report so victims can make claims with the Road Accident Fund.
The bus was transporting passengers from Makhado to areas around Nzhelele, Siloam and Tshikombani when it collided head-on with a cash-in-transit van near the Louis Trichardt tunnel.
