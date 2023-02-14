Man allegedly found with huge Mandrax haul back in court on Wednesday
By Lulamile Feni - 14 February 2023
Chuma Gqokoma, the Gqeberha man arrested after allegedly being found with almost 9,000 Mandrax tablets in Mthatha last week, and accused of being a distributor, made a brief appearance in the Mthatha magistrate’s court on Monday...
