Motorist dies in third cash-in-transit heist in a day
By Sivenathi Gosa - 14 February 2023
After two early-morning cash-in-transit heists involving G4S vehicles on Monday, a third G4S vehicle was attacked at about 3.30pm and a passing motorist was shot dead...
