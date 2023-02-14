Limpopo MEC of COGHSTA Basikopo Makamu urged residents living near rivers and dams or low-lying areas to take extra precautions during this rainy season.
Pupil, man drown in Limpopo floods
Two bodies retrieved after being swept away by rivers on Monday
Image: SANParks
Two people drowned in rivers in Limpopo during the floods that have plagued the province in the past week.
A man, 59, attempted to cross the Selati River when he drowned on Monday. On the same day, a grade 11 pupil who was swimming in the Mmaba River drowned, said the Limpopo department of co-operative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs (COGHSTA).
“They have been reported to have drowned and their bodies were retrieved,” said spokesperson Hitekani Magwedze.
Limpopo is among seven provinces devastated by floods and heavy rainfall in the past week which led the government to declare a national state of disaster on Monday.
The SA Weather Service (Saws) issued a warning of continued heavy rains in Limpopo on Tuesday while the rest of the country can expect showers and thunderstorms this week.
Limpopo MEC of COGHSTA Basikopo Makamu urged residents living near rivers and dams or low-lying areas to take extra precautions during this rainy season.
“We plead with people to avoid flooded rivers. Whether walking or driving, it is always safe to wait out these heavy rains and flooded rivers.
“We are aware that some people feel obliged to use these pools of water for religious reasons but considering the fatal dangers at hand, we encourage you to postpone these activities,” Makamu said.
Saws forecast a 100mm to 200mm rainfall accumulation in Limpopo on Monday and Tuesday.
The flooding has also forced Kruger National Park to close some of its camps due to dangerously high rivers.
Magwedze said the rainfall has mostly affected road infrastructure and bridges have been washed away in Mopani, Waterberg and Vhembe districts.
“These weather conditions are forecast to remain during the early part of 2023,” he said.
