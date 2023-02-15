×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

‘Looking forward to questioning you’: Shepherd Bushiri to SA state witnesses

By TimesLIVE - 15 February 2023
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary disembarking from their private jet. File image
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary disembarking from their private jet. File image
Image: INSTAGRAM

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri is salivating at the prospect of quizzing state witnesses from South Africa in his fight against extradition from Malawi to stand trial here.

Bushiri, the leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church, and his family fled South Africa in 2020 for his home country after being released on R200,000 bail by the Pretoria magistrate’s court. He and his wife Mary were facing charges of money laundering and fraud in connection with a multimillion-rand investment scheme. A warrant for his arrest and extradition request was filed in South Africa.

This week Bushiri successfully appealed a previous Lilongwe court ruling that permitted virtual testimony “where there are satisfactory grounds”, with the high court ordering South African witnesses to appear in court in person.

State ready to go to trial on R102m Bushiri fraud case

The state has concluded investigations in the R102m fraud case against self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and is ready to go to trial on the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Taking to his social media platforms, Bushiri hailed this as a “milestone victory for us”.

“The high court in Malawi has ruled that witnesses, to be specific those who arrested us and recorded cases against us (investigators), be physically present in Malawi for cross-examination by our lawyers.

“When we came to Malawi we spoke about how unfairly we were being treated in South Africa.

“We welcome this fair ruling and we look forward to meeting them in court, where we will exercise our right to cross-examine them.”

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'Release him, we will kill him!' Fiery speech at murdered student Ntokozo ...
EFF's Julius Malema and ATM leader Vuyo Zungula thrown out of Sona 2023