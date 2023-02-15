Saso, close friend who was with AKA in his last moments, breaks his silence

Former Dream Team member and close friend of AKA, Lusasa “Saso” Ngcobo, has broken his silence for the first time since his friend was assassinated.

Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was gunned down outside a popular restaurant in Durban on Friday evening. Lifelong friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, a chef and author, was also fatally shot.

Saso was among the friends and associates who spent the last hours with him, going for a fresh haircut at Bryd & Groom over a cold beverage and later indulging in seafood at local restaurant Wish on Florida before the rapper met his untimely end.

On Tuesday, Saso took to Instagram for the first time since the incident.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out to check on me and sent their love. I really appreciate it. Your messages and phone calls have kept me going through this tragic and traumatic time.

“My deepest sincerest condolences to the Forbes and Motsoane family. You all are in my prayers and may God be with you. I can't imagine what you are going through. Sending all my love.”