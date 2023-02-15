Saso, close friend who was with AKA in his last moments, breaks his silence
Former Dream Team member and close friend of AKA, Lusasa “Saso” Ngcobo, has broken his silence for the first time since his friend was assassinated.
Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was gunned down outside a popular restaurant in Durban on Friday evening. Lifelong friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, a chef and author, was also fatally shot.
Saso was among the friends and associates who spent the last hours with him, going for a fresh haircut at Bryd & Groom over a cold beverage and later indulging in seafood at local restaurant Wish on Florida before the rapper met his untimely end.
On Tuesday, Saso took to Instagram for the first time since the incident.
“Thank you to everyone who has reached out to check on me and sent their love. I really appreciate it. Your messages and phone calls have kept me going through this tragic and traumatic time.
“My deepest sincerest condolences to the Forbes and Motsoane family. You all are in my prayers and may God be with you. I can't imagine what you are going through. Sending all my love.”
When addressing the media at a press briefing in Johannesburg on Tuesday, AKA’s father Tony Forbes thanked his son’s friends, Saso, Don Design, and DJ Benny Maverick, among others, for being there for his son “from the start to the finish”.
“The close friends that he had, they've been at our side just like they've been with him since Friday evening. They've been at our side supporting us,” he said.
Tony slammed speculation and conspiracies that have pinned his close friends as suspects in his death, saying the friends who were at the scene were traumatised by the incident.
“We send our love and support to friends who were with Kiernan in his last moments in Durban, and we feel their trauma and pain as well. Our home will always be open to them. We do not condone what's been said about his friends and those making dangerous statements, and we appeal to them to cease doing so.”