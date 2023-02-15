“We also want to thank the media for the dignity with which you've captured our son in the past few days. And we thank you for the respect you've granted us.
“We are aware of statements being made in the media, most importantly the NPA's declaration, which we've been aware of since June last year. However, our focus right now is to celebrate and give him a dignified send off with as little distraction as possible.
“As a family, we also extend our condolences to the Motsoane family for the loss of their son Tebello. He was a brother to Kiernan and played a key role in laying the foundation for what we now celebrate as brand AKA. We are deeply saddened by his untimely passing.
“We extend our love and support to the friends who were with Kiernan in his last moments in Durban. We feel their trauma and pain as well. Our home will always be open to them. We do not condone what's been said about his friends and those making dangerous statements, and we appeal for them to cease from doing so.
“We also thank his Durban-based friends who welcomed and accommodated myself and Steffan on Saturday as well as his manager, making the painful process easier through their support.
WATCH | AKA’s father asks for prayers as his family prepares for memorial
AKA's memorial has been set for Friday and will be open to the public, his family announced at a media briefing on Tuesday afternoon.
The late rapper's father Tony Forbes thanked the public for their support and asked that they remain in everyone's prayers as they navigate this week leading up to his funeral on Saturday.
“We wanted to acknowledge the outpouring of love we have received since Kiernan's passing, and that love has been extended to our families, colleagues and friends. It has really helped us in terms of giving us comfort these past few days. Of course we're sad, but it makes it easier for me to have that support and love,” Forbes said.
“Kiernan wasn't just loved by us as a family. His talents shone through and created its own community. We know it as the Megacy, which extends to the nation at large. It is not confined to Joburg, it is throughout the country. The close friends he had have been at our side, just like they've been with him. Since Friday evening they've been at our side supporting us.
“His colleagues and associates have extended themselves beyond expectations. They have gone out of their way to support us. We thank his wonderful neighbours who have comforted and accommodated us in this time. It shows how truly loved Kiernan was and we're proud of that.
“We also want to thank the media for the dignity with which you've captured our son in the past few days. And we thank you for the respect you've granted us.
“We are aware of statements being made in the media, most importantly the NPA's declaration, which we've been aware of since June last year. However, our focus right now is to celebrate and give him a dignified send off with as little distraction as possible.
“As a family, we also extend our condolences to the Motsoane family for the loss of their son Tebello. He was a brother to Kiernan and played a key role in laying the foundation for what we now celebrate as brand AKA. We are deeply saddened by his untimely passing.
“We extend our love and support to the friends who were with Kiernan in his last moments in Durban. We feel their trauma and pain as well. Our home will always be open to them. We do not condone what's been said about his friends and those making dangerous statements, and we appeal for them to cease from doing so.
“We also thank his Durban-based friends who welcomed and accommodated myself and Steffan on Saturday as well as his manager, making the painful process easier through their support.
“We definitely want to thank the Durban police, the Phoenix mortuary staff and the government officials who assisted us on the day. A special thanks to Rudolph who showed the processes were properly and speedily attended to.
“It's our wish to celebrate the life of Kiernan with those who he touched and impacted through his gift of music and influence on society, particularly the youth.
“His memorial will therefore be open to the public and streamed online at the Sandton Convention Centre on February 17 at 3pm.
“Kiernan will be laid to rest in a private ceremony on Saturday [February 18]. We thank you and please keep us in your prayers as we as we go forward through this week. Thank you.”
Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was shot dead on Friday night along with his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane when two gunman opened fire on their group on Florida Road in Durban. The suspects are on the run.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos