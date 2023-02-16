Public protector will not appeal against judgment clearing Mabuyane and Madikizela
Premium
By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 16 February 2023
The public protector says the prospects of success are slim in appealing against the Bhisho high court judgment which set aside advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report that premier Oscar Mabuyane “improperly” benefited from public funds earmarked for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s memorial in 2018...
Public protector will not appeal against judgment clearing Mabuyane and Madikizela
The public protector says the prospects of success are slim in appealing against the Bhisho high court judgment which set aside advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report that premier Oscar Mabuyane “improperly” benefited from public funds earmarked for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s memorial in 2018...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos