×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | Prehistoric whale skull unearthed in Peru

By Reuters - 16 February 2023

A team of Peruvian paleontologists have unearthed the well-preserved skull of a prehistoric whale in the Ocucaje desert, which they say was preserved for 7 million years.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

When Alvin visited the wreck of the Titanic
'Release him, we will kill him!' Fiery speech at murdered student Ntokozo ...