Wife-killer’s sentencing delayed pending report
Ex-prison warder convicted of premeditated murder due back in court next month
Premium
By Ziyanda Zweni - 16 February 2023
The presentence proceedings in the case of convicted wife murderer Simphiwe Mxosa has been delayed for over a month after the defence attorney requested time to source a presentence report. ..
Wife-killer’s sentencing delayed pending report
Ex-prison warder convicted of premeditated murder due back in court next month
The presentence proceedings in the case of convicted wife murderer Simphiwe Mxosa has been delayed for over a month after the defence attorney requested time to source a presentence report. ..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos