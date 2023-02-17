×

BREAKING | One dead, five injured in N2 crash

By Dispatch Reporter - 17 February 2023
Image: SUPPLIED

One person was killed and four others were rushed to hospital after a car accident on the N2 between Amalinda and Nahoon Dam on Friday morning after the driver of a silver Suzuki Ertiga lost control and the car rolled about 50m down a steep embankment on Friday morning.

Emergency personnel had to use pneumatic equipment to free the injured from the overturned vehicle.

Police and law enforcement officers are on the scene.

Motorists are warned to take care on the roads during wet and rainy conditions.

This is a developing story.

