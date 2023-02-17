Murders increased by 10% over three months late last year.
There were 7,555 murders committed between October and December 2022. Arguments, road rage and provocation were the top causes. These were followed by vigilantism, revenge, robbery and gang-related crimes, most of which were recorded in the Western Cape.
Recorded crime statistics for the fourth quarter were presented to the parliamentary portfolio committee on police on Friday morning.
According to the stats presented, most murders were committed in public spaces, residences, liquor outlets and on buses.
KwaZulu-Natal accounted for the most murders, with 1,821 murders, followed by Gauteng with 1,721 cases and the Eastern Cape.
The Western Cape recorded 1,198 murders and other provinces fewer than 500 each.
CRIME STATS | Murder and sexual offences increase
Arguments, road rage and provocation are top causes of murders
A secondary major crime, sexual offences increased by 9.65% during the period.
Rape, followed by attempted sexual assault and sexual assault, were the most offences committed in this category.
In total 15,545 rape cases were reported between October and December.
A high number of victims were raped in their homes, and police minister Bheki Cele said this shows “they are not safe in their own houses”.
According to the stats, women and children are more likely to be assaulted with the intent to cause bodily harm and then murdered.
Other crimes which increased include attempted murder, assault with the intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, common assault and robberies.
Overall, there has been an 11% increase in crime.
Cele said on Thursday a naturalised former German soldier was found with a consignment of guns and two vans full of ammunition.
“We are trying to open the safes because we believe they are full of guns. He lives alone but doesn’t seem to be working alone. Some guns cross the border, some are stolen, some manufactured and others come from owners,” Cele said.
He said about 3,000 people were killed by guns and another preferred weapon was knives.
“We have to deal with the human element. Even if there are no guns, they find a way to kill each other.”
