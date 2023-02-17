Eastern Cape rescue officer tells of terrifying destruction and death in Turkey
‘When we meet survivors on the street, all they say is thank you with tears in their eyes’
Premium
By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha - 17 February 2023
A senior Eastern Cape police officer on a rescue mission in Turkey has told of her heart-wrenching experience after the 7.8 earthquake killed thousands of people and left a trail of destruction...
Eastern Cape rescue officer tells of terrifying destruction and death in Turkey
‘When we meet survivors on the street, all they say is thank you with tears in their eyes’
A senior Eastern Cape police officer on a rescue mission in Turkey has told of her heart-wrenching experience after the 7.8 earthquake killed thousands of people and left a trail of destruction...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos