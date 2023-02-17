Science and maths bursaries on offer from public works

The department of public works is encouraging high school pupils to do pure mathematics and science so that they can benefit from a department bursary to study engineering and help develop the country’s infrastructure.
At a career exhibition at Nyanga Senior Secondary School in Ngcobo on Thursday, MEC Ntombovuyo Nkopane said: “This is a very interesting career and as department we are providing a 100% bursary and R500 pocket money for four years for selected students to study electrical, structural and civil engineering, and other courses at university or TVET college.”
The expo is the initiative of Nkosi Jongisilo Pokwana ka Menziwa, head of the Pokwana Royal House of KwaZangeshe, who invited the MEC and Walter Sisulu University to host the exhibition.
Hundreds of pupils from nine schools in the area attended.
The MEC said there were 40 bursaries available.
“Education is a fundamental key to success, therefore it is crucial to have all the right tools and information in order to acquire it.
“The department always endeavours to do its bit in adding value to the academic needs of learners by offering a variety of bursary options they may potentially seek to further their studies,” Nkopane said.
“As the department, we also seek to bridge the gap and reach areas where information of this nature is not easily accessible.
“Automatically, after learners have received our bursaries for tertiary education, a learner is afforded an opportunity to work for the department in the respective field of study.”
The exhibition provides a platform for public service entities, national and provincial departments to showcase skills and rural development services, and provide bursary, skills development and career information.
The MEC also donated 100 science calculators to pupils from Nyanga Senior Secondary School.
Pokwana said working with the house of Nkosi Dalasile, head of AmaQwathi, had helped make the event a success.
“Traditional leadership has to play a major role in community development programmes,” Pokwana said.
“The task of crafting a bright future for our children is a collective responsibility of social partners, the business community and government.
“The time has come for society to stop being bystanders in the education of our children.
“We all need to take a lead role.”.”
Science and maths bursaries on offer from public works
Image: 123RF/ Rawpixel
