Many pupils are forced to walk long distances to school — barefoot — because their parents cannot afford school shoes.
Vodacom’s Walk a Child to School campaign has partnered with the Exhibition for a Child, a non-profit organisation which focuses on community-based educational initiatives, to distribute shoes and socks to pupils throughout rural Eastern Cape.
“Learners throughout SA must often walk long distances to school every day,” Vodacom Eastern Region managing executive Mpumelelo Khumalo said.
“Imagine this challenge barefoot, as many parents are unable to afford proper footwear.
“We believe in education as an empowering tool for young people in this country, but without access to essentials, how can learners concentrate, perform well, and want to stay in school.”
Thousands of school shoes donated to pupils in province
Image: SUPPLIED
Khumalo said they aimed to continue the trend to ensue no pupil was left behind.
According to the most recent National Household Transport Survey, 63% of pupils across SA walk all the way to school, with those in rural areas more likely to travel on foot due to the lack and expense of available transport.
Since January, Vodacom has distributed more than 2,000 items of footwear to 14 schools in the Eastern Cape, including schools in East London, Nelson Mandela Bay, and Komani, among others.
Vodacom has also partnered with various NPOs on other educational initiatives in the region, such as the Vodacom Sustainable Living project, which encourages schools to inspire the youth to enter the agriculture sector and improve food security.
In addition, they donated scientific calculators to local schools to encourage uptake in science, technology, engineering, and maths subjects, and to enable the youth to be equal participants in the digital age.
“We continue to work with the department of basic education and NGOs to build a strong education ecosystem that has the right resources so that pupils are equipped with skills and tools to contribute meaningfully to SA’s socioeconomic development.
“These initiatives underpin our purpose in connecting everyone to better a future,” Khumalo said.
HeraldLIVE
