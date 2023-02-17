Police minister Bheki Cele is on Friday presenting recorded crime statistics for the fourth quarter of 2022 to the parliamentary portfolio committee.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH LIVE | Police minister Bheki Cele releases latest crime stats
Police minister Bheki Cele is on Friday presenting recorded crime statistics for the fourth quarter of 2022 to the parliamentary portfolio committee.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos