Celebrated doccie pays homage to East London, Mthatha and Butterworth
Fresh from being celebrated at the Sundance Film Festival where her feature documentary 'Milisuthando' was greeted with a standing ovation, filmmaker Milisuthando Bongela speaks to Barbara Hollands.
Premium
By Barbara Hollands - 18 February 2023
Filmed mostly in East London, and the Eastern Cape villages of Tyeni in Ngcobo and Bawa, Milisuthando grew from what was to be a five-minute blog to a feature documentary that was made in collaboration with Columbian filmmakers and which will soon be screened in other parts of the world...
Celebrated doccie pays homage to East London, Mthatha and Butterworth
Fresh from being celebrated at the Sundance Film Festival where her feature documentary 'Milisuthando' was greeted with a standing ovation, filmmaker Milisuthando Bongela speaks to Barbara Hollands.
Filmed mostly in East London, and the Eastern Cape villages of Tyeni in Ngcobo and Bawa, Milisuthando grew from what was to be a five-minute blog to a feature documentary that was made in collaboration with Columbian filmmakers and which will soon be screened in other parts of the world...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos