There were emotional scenes at Johannesburg's OR Tambo and Cape Town international airports on Saturday when Gift of the Givers and SAPS search-and-rescue teams arrived home from Türkiye.
The teams were dispatched after the devastating earthquakes there and in Syria that have so far claimed more than 40,000 lives.
They were greeted by families and friends, as well as members of the public who handed out flowers and well wishes.
At a press conference after their arrival, the Turkish embassy praised South Africa for its response to the tragedy, as did national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, highlighting the rescue of a 90-year-old woman. In turn, Gift of the Givers praised Turkish authorities for their slick handling of rescue operations.
Emotional scenes at airports as Gift of the Givers, rescue teams return from Türkiye
Image: Supplied
Eastern Cape rescue officer tells of terrifying destruction and death in Turkey
Speaking to Newzroom Afrika at Cape Town International Airport, a doctor who was dispatched to the country said though he was happy to be home, he was sad to leave the people of Türkiye.
“We did our best in trying conditions, but that's what we do and I would do it again,” he said.
Another rescue team member who spoke to the news channel described the experience as “long, cold, hard and devastating”.
