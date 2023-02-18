×

News

Eskom moves load-shedding up two notches to stage 6 on Saturday night

By TIMESLIVE - 18 February 2023
Haul them out, people, because stage 6 is back.
Image: 123RF/beercrafter

To create space to replenish emergency generation reserves, Eskom will implement stage 6 load-shedding from 8pm on Saturday until 5am on Sunday, the power utility said.

“Thereafter, stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented until further notice, with the possibility that stage 6 might again be implemented on Sunday night,” it said.

TimesLIVE

