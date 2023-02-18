Neighbours thought woman who survived Qunu shooting was a ‘zombie’
Mother of two says she has been given a second chance and wants to turn her life around
Premium
By Lulamile Feni - 18 February 2023
A young woman battling drug addiction, who was mistakenly believed to be one of seven victims of the recent Qunu mass shooting, says she had to pinch herself to make sure she was alive in the aftermath of the tragedy...
Neighbours thought woman who survived Qunu shooting was a ‘zombie’
Mother of two says she has been given a second chance and wants to turn her life around
A young woman battling drug addiction, who was mistakenly believed to be one of seven victims of the recent Qunu mass shooting, says she had to pinch herself to make sure she was alive in the aftermath of the tragedy...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos