Western Cape police have arrested three men in separate incidents for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and abalone.
On Wednesday, Ravensmead police arrested an 18-year-old after searching premises in Pinedene Street and finding Mandrax tablets, methamphetamines and a 9mm pistol with ammunition, said SAPS spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi.
In another incident, two suspects aged 23 and 29 were arrested on the R43 between Gansbaai and Stanford on Friday, he added.
“They stopped a suspicious minibus taxi and searched the vehicle, confiscating 3,608 units of abalone with an estimated street value of R1.4m. The suspects were charged with possession of abalone without the necessary documentation,” said Swartbooi.
The three will appear in the Bellville and Hermanus magistrate's courts respectively.
TimesLIVE
Three nabbed in separate incidents for possession of abalone worth R1.4m and unlicensed firearm and ammunition
Image: 123RF/bedo
