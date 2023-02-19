'Cops' greed for more bribe cash' leads to arrests

Four police officers stand accused of trying to extort money from a suspect.
A friend of the suspect turned the table on the cops when he reported their demands for cash to the authorities.
Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Lizzy Suping said two arrests have been made so far, with the search on for two other officers.
The alleged shakedown happened on Friday afternoon when four members of the Dobsonville SAPS drove to Payneville in Springs to search the property of the suspect, she said.
They arrested the suspect and confiscated R35,000, gold, measuring scales and 25 litres of acidic mercury.
“While inside the police van, the four officers allegedly demanded more money from the suspect, which he did not have at the time. They advised him to call his friends to help him raise the requested amount of money. His friend could not assist.
“They allegedly informed the suspect and his friend that he (suspect) was arrested until such time he is able to pay the required amount of money. The friend reported the incident to Ipid investigators.”
Image: ELVIS NTOMBELA
Working with SAPS and the Johannesburg metro police, the Ipid team tracked down the officers and the state vehicle.
The vehicle was found in Roodepoort with two police sergeants. They were arrested after being found in possession of gold, two measuring scales, 25l acidic mercury and an undisclosed amount of money, Suping said.
Two constables are being sought.
The sergeants are due to appear in court on Monday on charges of kidnapping, extortion and possession of stolen goods.
