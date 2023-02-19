Three people were killed in road accidents on the N1 highway in Gauteng on Saturday night.
Emer-G-Med said its paramedics attended to a serious accident on the N1 south after the Stormvoël toll plaza at about 10pm.
A vehicle had broken down in the middle lane of the N1 and a Good Samaritan had stopped to assist it.
“An SUV unfortunately drove into the broken down vehicle as well as the people standing next to the vehicle while they were busy with repairs.
“Two middle-aged males, one from the broken down vehicle and the other from the vehicle that stopped to assist, sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead on arrival of paramedics.”
Four other patients, including the driver of the SUV, sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.
In another crash, a motorbiker was killed when he allegedly collided “at high speed and high impact” into the rear of a truck in Centurion, Emer-G-Med said.
The accident on the N1 north near John Vorster was reported at 11.40pm.
“The motorcyclist, a male about 30 years of age, was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics.”
TimesLIVE
Good Samaritan killed while helping at crash scene, biker dies after rear-ending truck
Image: Emer-G-Med
TimesLIVE
