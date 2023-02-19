A search is under way for a 22-year-old German tourist who does not speak English well, and who seems to have disappeared from the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.
Nick Frischke arrived in South Africa on Monday February 6 and booked into an Air Bed and Breakfast establishment in Pinelands, Cape Town. He was last seen little more than a week later, on Wednesday February 15 when he left his accommodation at about 10am that morning on foot.
Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said Frischke was wearing blue denim shorts, white takkies and a beige T-shirt when he was last seen. He said the young man had entered a local store at the Waterfront, and was carrying a back pack.
Nick’s father Tom Frischke, posted an appeal for help on the Germans in Cape Town Facebook group.
“Hello, we miss Nick. He is currently on holiday in Cape Town and has lost contact since Wednesday. He also did not come home on Wednesday and Thursday in his accommodation (in Pinelands). All his stuff is still there. He signed up for a surf course on Thursday but never showed up for it. We don't know what to do and think that he is in a helpless situation. The mountain guard and local police, as well as the Germans, are informed,” the concerned father wrote.
Anyone with information that can assist with information is requested to contact investigating officer Det Sgt Daluxolo Mhlauli on 076 609 0764, or notify Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
TimesLIVE
Search for missing German tourist in Cape Town
Young man disappears without a trace from V&A Waterfront in Cape Town
Senior journalist
Image: Supplied
A search is under way for a 22-year-old German tourist who does not speak English well, and who seems to have disappeared from the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.
Nick Frischke arrived in South Africa on Monday February 6 and booked into an Air Bed and Breakfast establishment in Pinelands, Cape Town. He was last seen little more than a week later, on Wednesday February 15 when he left his accommodation at about 10am that morning on foot.
Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said Frischke was wearing blue denim shorts, white takkies and a beige T-shirt when he was last seen. He said the young man had entered a local store at the Waterfront, and was carrying a back pack.
Nick’s father Tom Frischke, posted an appeal for help on the Germans in Cape Town Facebook group.
“Hello, we miss Nick. He is currently on holiday in Cape Town and has lost contact since Wednesday. He also did not come home on Wednesday and Thursday in his accommodation (in Pinelands). All his stuff is still there. He signed up for a surf course on Thursday but never showed up for it. We don't know what to do and think that he is in a helpless situation. The mountain guard and local police, as well as the Germans, are informed,” the concerned father wrote.
Anyone with information that can assist with information is requested to contact investigating officer Det Sgt Daluxolo Mhlauli on 076 609 0764, or notify Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos