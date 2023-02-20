Bulldogs take positives but regret decision-making
Tenacious team keep Brakpan side Valke on their toes despite 36-20 defeat
Premium
By Anathi Wulushe - 20 February 2023
Border Bulldogs head coach Lumumba Currie says his team will take the positives from their second-half performance in their 36-20 defeat against Valke in their Carling Currie Cup First Division encounter at Police Park on Saturday...
Bulldogs take positives but regret decision-making
Tenacious team keep Brakpan side Valke on their toes despite 36-20 defeat
Border Bulldogs head coach Lumumba Currie says his team will take the positives from their second-half performance in their 36-20 defeat against Valke in their Carling Currie Cup First Division encounter at Police Park on Saturday...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos