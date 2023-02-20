Twelve cheetahs were darted on Friday morning in preparation for South Africa’s first transnational relocation of cheetahs to India, where they became extinct in 1947.
TimesLIVE previously reported that nine come from Limpopo and three from KwaZulu-Natal.
Conservationists hope they will breed and boost the global wild cheetah population and their genetic diversity.
Dr Amit Mallick, inspector-general of the National Tiger Conservation Authority in India, said: “This project is very important and prestigious to us. This is the only mega-carnivore we have lost in India since 1947.”
IN PICTURES | Seven male, five female cheetahs sedated in Limpopo for trip to India
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
