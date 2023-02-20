Mancotywa to chair cross-border agency
Premium
By Anelisa Gusha - 20 February 2023
Former Eastern Cape sports, arts & culture MEC, advocate Sonwabile Mancotywa, has been appointed as the non-executive director and chair of the board of the Cross-Border Road Transport Agency...
Mancotywa to chair cross-border agency
Former Eastern Cape sports, arts & culture MEC, advocate Sonwabile Mancotywa, has been appointed as the non-executive director and chair of the board of the Cross-Border Road Transport Agency...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos