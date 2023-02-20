Stage 6 blackout nightmare continues, but winter might not be gloomy

Eskom expects stage 6 load-shedding to continue until Wednesday, but CEO Andre De Ruyter says the forecast for winter is not so gloomy.

The power utility held a briefing on Monday to update the country on the energy crisis after stage 6 was implemented at the weekend.

The four-hour blackouts are caused by generating-unit breakdowns at five power stations, which had to be taken offline to be repaired.

“The forecast is stage 6 will prevail until Wednesday evening peak, and by Thursday we will then start phasing that down to stage 4, with stage 3 being reached by the weekend ... We encourage people to use electricity sparingly ... That would be very much appreciated,” said De Ruyter.

The project on extending the life of the Koeberg Unit 1 for a further 20 years is on track. This project is expected to be complete by the end of June.

Koeberg’s Unit 2 would be taken down at the end of August, meaning both units would be available during the winter months of July and August, said De Ruyter.

He said that would not necessarily mean lower stages in load-shedding, but the plants operated well during the winter months.