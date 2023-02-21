×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Bhisho sends SOS to army after deadly torrents

National government asked to deploy SANDF to repair bridges swept away by deadly torrents

Premium
By Aphiwe Deklerk - 21 February 2023

The Eastern Cape government has appealed to the army for help in repairing vital infrastructure after devastating rains and floods have left at least 10 people dead, four missing and over 1,600 families homeless...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Sim Dope revealed at AKA’s memorial: How they met, their Afrikaans class & ...
Heartbreaking moment AKA’s daughter cries at her dad’s memorial