Bhisho sends SOS to army after deadly torrents
National government asked to deploy SANDF to repair bridges swept away by deadly torrents
Premium
By Aphiwe Deklerk - 21 February 2023
The Eastern Cape government has appealed to the army for help in repairing vital infrastructure after devastating rains and floods have left at least 10 people dead, four missing and over 1,600 families homeless...
Bhisho sends SOS to army after deadly torrents
National government asked to deploy SANDF to repair bridges swept away by deadly torrents
The Eastern Cape government has appealed to the army for help in repairing vital infrastructure after devastating rains and floods have left at least 10 people dead, four missing and over 1,600 families homeless...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos