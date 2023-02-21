×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

City trying to address huge backlog in billing queries

Some ratepayers still being overcharged while others not being billed — even though they are using municipal services

Premium
By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 21 February 2023

Buffalo City Metro’s mayoral committee member for finance services, Sakhumzi Caga, is determined to resolve billing queries that have been a thorny issue for many ratepayers for  years, but the problems seem deeper than what meets the eye...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Sim Dope revealed at AKA’s memorial: How they met, their Afrikaans class & ...
Heartbreaking moment AKA’s daughter cries at her dad’s memorial