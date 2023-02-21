Give us our own municipality, Ngqeleni residents plead
Premium
By Sikho Ntshobane - 21 February 2023
A pall of black smoke hung over Ngqeleni on Monday as hundreds of angry residents blockaded the town’s entrances with burning tyres, tree stumps and broken bottles in a protest that saw the CBD, as well as schools and government buildings, shut down...
Give us our own municipality, Ngqeleni residents plead
A pall of black smoke hung over Ngqeleni on Monday as hundreds of angry residents blockaded the town’s entrances with burning tyres, tree stumps and broken bottles in a protest that saw the CBD, as well as schools and government buildings, shut down...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos