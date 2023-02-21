The water and sanitation department has warned people living along the banks of the Vaal River to remain on high alert amid flooding.
It also urged residents to evacuate to high-lying areas as water levels continue to rise.
On Sunday, 12 of the Vaal dam's sluice gates remained open to relieve pressure.
Resorts, homes and cars along the river banks were submerged and residents were evacuated.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Vaal floods: Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged
