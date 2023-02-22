The 22,000-strong community of Dimbaza received its first public library on Tuesday, along with a smaller library for the blind.
Previously, the visually impaired would have to be transported to Qonce once a week to access a library.
Sport, recreation, arts & culture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe said the department had a mandate to encourage a culture of reading and lifelong learning.
“It is significant to have this facility in Dimbaza, as there were no resources for residents, especially young people who want to do their school work.
“We are happy that schools in surrounding areas will benefit.”
Yolani Rhongwana, a Richard Varha High School pupil, said they were excited and grateful to finally have a library in their township, as they struggled to get internet access or information for school work.
“This facility will have a huge impact in our lives.
“Our grandparents will be able to read the newspaper, some will be taught to read.”
Nomakhaya Bukashe lost her eyesight at birth. She said the library would improve her reading skills and would help her to be well informed.
The facility is in the centre of Dimbaza, next to the Moses Twebe Community Hall.
Dimbaza gets its first public library
Additional facility will also serve visually impaired who previously had to travel to Qonce for reading materials
Image: THEO JEPTHA
The 22,000-strong community of Dimbaza received its first public library on Tuesday, along with a smaller library for the blind.
Previously, the visually impaired would have to be transported to Qonce once a week to access a library.
Sport, recreation, arts & culture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe said the department had a mandate to encourage a culture of reading and lifelong learning.
“It is significant to have this facility in Dimbaza, as there were no resources for residents, especially young people who want to do their school work.
“We are happy that schools in surrounding areas will benefit.”
Yolani Rhongwana, a Richard Varha High School pupil, said they were excited and grateful to finally have a library in their township, as they struggled to get internet access or information for school work.
“This facility will have a huge impact in our lives.
“Our grandparents will be able to read the newspaper, some will be taught to read.”
Nomakhaya Bukashe lost her eyesight at birth. She said the library would improve her reading skills and would help her to be well informed.
The facility is in the centre of Dimbaza, next to the Moses Twebe Community Hall.
Rural girl, 14, co-authors poetry collection, thanks to mentoring teacher
Kontsiwe said they were particularly elated about the section for visually impaired people.
“This will encourage them to enhance their literacy and boost their confidence in reading.
“There are plans to build libraries in rural areas because we want them to access information and educate themselves.”
The MEC said modern libraries extended their services beyond the physical walls of the building, providing material to be accessed electronically via the internet.
“For example, the department has introduced an e-lending platform where people can access e-books in the comfort of their homes.”
As part of the country’s development plan, Vision 2030’s target is to eradicate illiteracy by 2024.
She said the most crucial part was redress and equity; the inequality in the distribution and quality of libraries in SA reflected the apartheid past.
The national department, through its Library Conditional Grant, prioritised library construction and the provision of “modular libraries” to far-flung disadvantaged areas that had no access to library services.
Giving children’s dreams wings through wonderful world of books
The MEC said the long-term vision was to have a library in each ward and community across towns, villages and townships.
“The library we are opening today is a tool that seeks to change the current status quo.
“We want to develop a reading nation and knowledgeable citizens.”
Her department was mandated by the constitution to provide library services in the provinces.
“Municipalities are working excellently together with the department in delivering this function.
“The Buffalo City Metro municipality and the SA Library for the Blind have been key players in the opening of this library.
“The department transfers subsidies to municipalities and the Library for the Blind to assist them in running the libraries.”
She encouraged the community to protect the library as it was an important asset for generations to come.
“The department prides itself in playing a part in making a positive change in our communities.
“We hope you will use this library’s resources to empower yourselves.”
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos