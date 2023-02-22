Mbhashe mayor Samkelo Janda said: “The council today declared this a disaster.”
In Coffee Bay, Tyelinzima High School SGB chair Vuyiswa Khulelezweni said their school — a prefab structure — had been completely washed away.
“We have asked for accommodation of grades 12 and 11 at the KSD TVET College, and we are still negotiating with nearby schools to accommodate grades 8 to 10.”
The school, in Sizindeni in the Nenga administrative area, was established in 2012.
Health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said accommodation for nurses and pharmacy staff at Maphuzi Clinic in Coffee Bay had been affected.
“Electricity to the clinic has also been affected after a transformer blew up.
“Bridges have been damaged, making it difficult to access the clinic.”
Kupelo said the Mthatha air ambulance was part of the rescue team searching for bodies on Tuesday.
KSD municipality spokesperson Sonwabo Mampoza said: “About 10 bridges were severely damaged in Coffee Bay, resulting in communities being totally cut off from the road network.”
DispatchLIVE
Eastern Cape flood death toll rises to 14
Image: SUPPLIED
The official death toll from the Eastern Cape floods has increased to 14, with another four people still missing.
Of the 14 confirmed drownings:
* In the OR Tambo district, five bodies have been recovered, four of them in Coffee Bay and one in Mpa village in Mthatha. Both areas are in the King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) Local Municipality.
* In the Amathole district, six bodies have been recovered in Mbhashe, including Mpame and Dutywa.
* Three more deaths were reported in Chris Hani district.
OR Tambo district spokesperson Zimkhita Macingwane said two Coffee Bay people were still missing.
“Today [Tuesday] police and SANDF members visited the damaged bridges to assess the devastation.. Police divers and sniffer dogs continue with the search for the missing ,” she said.
Floods bring more death and destruction to Eastern Cape
OR Tambo mayor Mesuli Ngqondwana and OR Tambo police district commissioner Maj-Gen Phumzile Cetyana led the teams searching for bodies.
“In the meantime, KSD has started the road surfacing of alternative routes for community members whose bridges are impassable.
“Various sector departments are on site to provide relief to destitute families and social workers are providing psychosocial support to survivors.
“The SA Social Security Agency is conducting assessments to determine the needs of affected community members.”
Amathole District Municipality spokesperson Sisa Msiwa confirmed there were six dead and a further two missing from Mbhashe.
In Coffee Bay and Xhorha-Mouth in Xhorha, roads leading to some key hospitals like Zithulele near Mqanduli and Madwaleni were impassable.
Dave Martin of the Bulungulo Incubator, whose new school achieved a 100% pass rate in the 2022 matric exams, said the floods had badly affected schools in the areas.
“Nobody has visited our area. We were left trapped. I have been here for 20 years and this is the first time I have seen rain like this.
“We urgently need a TLB or a bulldozer to open the roads so people can get to the hospital and town.”
Bhisho sends SOS to army after deadly torrents
Mbhashe mayor Samkelo Janda said: “The council today declared this a disaster.”
In Coffee Bay, Tyelinzima High School SGB chair Vuyiswa Khulelezweni said their school — a prefab structure — had been completely washed away.
“We have asked for accommodation of grades 12 and 11 at the KSD TVET College, and we are still negotiating with nearby schools to accommodate grades 8 to 10.”
The school, in Sizindeni in the Nenga administrative area, was established in 2012.
Health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said accommodation for nurses and pharmacy staff at Maphuzi Clinic in Coffee Bay had been affected.
“Electricity to the clinic has also been affected after a transformer blew up.
“Bridges have been damaged, making it difficult to access the clinic.”
Kupelo said the Mthatha air ambulance was part of the rescue team searching for bodies on Tuesday.
KSD municipality spokesperson Sonwabo Mampoza said: “About 10 bridges were severely damaged in Coffee Bay, resulting in communities being totally cut off from the road network.”
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos