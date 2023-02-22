Grave disgrace as Msunduzi municipal workers are photographed sleeping in cemetery

Msunduzi municipal employees who were photographed “putting the municipality into disrepute” at a Pietermaritzburg cemetery have dug a grave for themselves.
Municipal spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize confirmed the employees, who were captured sleeping and sitting on top of graves, would be charged for misconduct.
“Msunduzi has been made aware of the disturbing photographs where employees are seen sleeping and sitting on top of graves. Such unacceptable behaviour is condemned with the contempt it deserves.
“The municipality will not condone such behaviour and can confirm processes are in place for the implicated employees to be charged for misconduct and putting the municipality into disrepute,” said Mkhize.
City manager Lulamile Mapholoba has ordered an investigation into the matter.
Mkhize said: “People hold graveyards and tombstones in very high regard as spiritual places where they honour loved ones’ memories. The city manager has ordered an investigation to be conducted as soon as possible.”
